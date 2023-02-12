TD Securities Downgrades TMX Group (TSE:X) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$145.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$150.00.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
TMX Group Trading Up 0.6 %
TMX Group stock opened at C$134.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$135.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$133.10.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
