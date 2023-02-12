Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.31.
Tenable Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TENB opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.
