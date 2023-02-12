TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.37. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

