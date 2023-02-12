The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $396.60.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GS opened at $371.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.06 and a 200-day moving average of $344.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,653,037 shares of company stock worth $110,612,294. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.