The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Sage Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $40.06.
The Sage Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
