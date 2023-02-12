TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Cut to C$143.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of TMX Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $111.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

