Toncoin Trading Down 4.2% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00010228 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.62 billion and $28.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046772 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00221018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021387 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.17676219 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $32,589,385.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.