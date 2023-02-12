TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $750.42.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $766.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $660.39 and a 200-day moving average of $618.39.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.