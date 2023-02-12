Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $202,400.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,562,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63.

On Monday, December 19th, F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $207,271.62.

On Wednesday, December 7th, F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $217,192.17.

On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $207,646.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of -0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth $8,334,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 352,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.