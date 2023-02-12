Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $202,400.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,328,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,562,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 24th, F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63.
- On Monday, December 19th, F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $207,271.62.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $217,192.17.
- On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $207,646.00.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance
Shares of TMCI stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of -0.13.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
