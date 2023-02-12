Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 100 ($1.20).
Trustpilot Group Stock Performance
Shares of Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.73. Trustpilot Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.85 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 172.70 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £449.54 million and a P/E ratio of -20.38.
Trustpilot Group Company Profile
