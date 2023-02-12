Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 100 ($1.20).

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.73. Trustpilot Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.85 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 172.70 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £449.54 million and a P/E ratio of -20.38.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

