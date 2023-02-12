Unilever (NYSE:UL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

UL has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Unilever by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

