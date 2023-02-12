Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Vincent Geraci Sells 15,500 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,844.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

UNTY stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $283.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

