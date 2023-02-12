Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) & Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Head to Head Analysis

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Insurance and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.57%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Universal Insurance pays out -20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokio Marine pays out -30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Tokio Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.12 billion 0.33 $20.41 million ($3.10) -3.97 Tokio Marine $52.23 billion 2.42 $3.74 billion ($0.65) -31.52

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance -8.06% -22.70% -3.54% Tokio Marine 3.91% 6.12% 0.88%

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Universal Insurance on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

