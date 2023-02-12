V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global reissued a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $62.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

