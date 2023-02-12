Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $41.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 156,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Further Reading

