Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 in the last ninety days. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

