Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $296.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $297.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $225.28 and a 52 week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

