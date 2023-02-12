Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Down 94.3% in January

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivos Stock Performance
Shares of RDGL remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 297,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Vivos Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos (RDGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.