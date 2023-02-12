Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Down 94.3% in January

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RDGL remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 297,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. Vivos has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

