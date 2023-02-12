Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.