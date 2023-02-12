Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

