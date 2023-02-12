Warburg Research Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.20 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €1.75 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.52. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €1.09 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of €3.14 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of $532.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

