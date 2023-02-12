Wedbush Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $75.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Down 1.0 %

New Relic stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.