Wedbush Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $75.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.
New Relic Stock Down 1.0 %
New Relic stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $80.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
