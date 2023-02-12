Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WERN. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.06.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.