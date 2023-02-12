Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.