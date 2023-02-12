Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTIB opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

