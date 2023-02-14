Antara Capital Lp Sells 4,046,622 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

APE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,398,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,031,025. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.