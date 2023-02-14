China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in January

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 679,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 525.9 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance

Shares of CYYHF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the sale of automobiles and provision of after-sales services. It operates through the following business segments: Passenger Vehicle Sales and Service; Automobile Rental Services; and Financial Leasing and Small Loan Services.

