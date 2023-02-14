China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in January

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 679,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 525.9 days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance
Shares of CYYHF remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.
About China Yongda Automobiles Services
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yongda Automobiles Services (CYYHF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.