Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,183.0 days.

Clariant Price Performance

Clariant stock remained flat at $16.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. Clariant has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.