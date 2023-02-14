Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

UTF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 152,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,063. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,602,000 after buying an additional 338,232 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,869,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 711,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

