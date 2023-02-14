Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
UTF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 152,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,063. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.