Comparing Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) & Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Nitori pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Carrefour pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nitori pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitori $7.28 billion 1.90 $870.52 million $0.70 17.50 Carrefour $87.89 billion 0.15 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Nitori and Carrefour’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Nitori.

Risk and Volatility

Nitori has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nitori and Carrefour, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitori 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrefour 1 4 1 0 2.00

Carrefour has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 458.66%. Given Carrefour’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carrefour is more favorable than Nitori.

Profitability

This table compares Nitori and Carrefour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitori 11.40% 12.63% 9.26% Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carrefour beats Nitori on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

