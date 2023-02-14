Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,027.0 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Coveo Solutions stock remained flat at $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVOSF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

