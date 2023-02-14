CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in January

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.1 days.

CTRRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $12.04 during trading on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $14.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

