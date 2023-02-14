DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,657,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 11.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,676 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 42.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,236,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 2,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in DHC Acquisition by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,151,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHCA remained flat at $10.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 771,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.