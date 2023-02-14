DigiByte Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $157.67 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,137.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00430867 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015212 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00094699 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00712269 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00569793 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,019,881,535 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
