Edgecoin Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $425.33 million and approximately $30.96 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.