Efinity Token Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $56.87 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 609,981,528 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

