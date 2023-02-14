ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 61.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 214,766 shares during the period.
NDRA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.92.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price target on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
