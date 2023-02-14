EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance

EVCI remained flat at $0.30 on Tuesday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Get EVCI Career Colleges alerts:

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.