Everipedia Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $84.30 million and $10.55 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

