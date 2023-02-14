Hedera Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $122.03 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00081583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00060100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00025276 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.792877 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08596363 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $148,684,297.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

