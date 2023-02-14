HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $28.19 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $28.19 billion and approximately $12.97 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
