Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 33.2% Lower This Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00011591 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $128.13 million and $150.16 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.40673111 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $134,432,121.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

