Liquity Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Liquity has a total market cap of $75.21 million and $2.04 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003745 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,780,747 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

