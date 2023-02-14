MagnetGold Price Hits $0.39 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and $4,147.51 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

