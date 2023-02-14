Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Magnite Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MGNI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 1,004,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after buying an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after acquiring an additional 262,869 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,062 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Magnite

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

