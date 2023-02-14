MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MDxHealth Stock Up 3.9 %

MDXH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 863,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,436. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of MDxHealth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 916,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000. MDxHealth makes up approximately 2.0% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MVM Partners LLC owned about 5.63% of MDxHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.