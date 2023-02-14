MetaMUI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $121,815.37 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $87.79 million and $121,815.37 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

