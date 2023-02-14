MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 114,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,451. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 1.03% of MIND Technology worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

