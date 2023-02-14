Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MNARF remained flat at $13.52 during trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNARF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The firm owns a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. Its primary objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unit holders on a tax-efficient basis; to enhance the value of the real estate investment trusts (REIT) assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management and to expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per unit primarily through acquisitions and property improvements of its properties through targeted and strategically deployed capital expenditures.

