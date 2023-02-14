New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 588,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

